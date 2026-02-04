No Rest for the Wicked Sales Top 1.5 Million Units - Sales

Developer Moon Studios announced the Early Access version of No Rest for the Wicked has sold over 1.5 million units.

This figure is up one million units sold as of January 2026.

"It's been only 15 days since our 1 million announcement, and we're incredibly happy to share a small correction: We’ve now reached 1.5 MILLION copies sold! said Moon Studios. "Thank you all, you've been a huge part of this."

No Rest for the Wicked released in Early Access for PC via Steam in April 2024. The full release will see the game also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

