Nintendo President on Zelda 40th Anniversary: 'There is Nothing We Can Share at This Time'

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a Q&A session with investors (via VideoGamesChronicle) was asked if the company had plans to celebrate non-Mario anniversaries like 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda and the 30th anniversary of Pokémon.

The original The Legend of Zelda released for the Famicom on February 21, 1986 and for the NES in North America and Europe in August 1987.

"As we have already announced during the Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary, in addition to releasing several new titles, we are also pursuing initiatives beyond games, including the theatrical release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," said Furukawa.

"As the film’s release nears, we hope even more people will take the opportunity to play Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, which we launched last year.

"We are also expanding our software lineup with new titles such as Mario Tennis Fever, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Bellabel Park, as well as Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, creating even more opportunities for players to experience the world of Mario during the anniversary.

"With regard to plans beyond the Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary, there is nothing we can share at this time.

"That said, milestones of 30 and 40 years represent an extraordinary length of time. We are truly grateful that these characters have continued to be loved by players around the world for so long, and we will work to ensure they can continue to be enjoyed for many years to come."

