Nintendo President on Zelda 40th Anniversary: 'There is Nothing We Can Share at This Time'

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a Q&A session with investors (via VideoGamesChronicle) was asked if the company had plans to celebrate non-Mario anniversaries like 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda and the 30th anniversary of Pokémon.
The original The Legend of Zelda released for the Famicom on February 21, 1986 and for the NES in North America and Europe in August 1987.
"As we have already announced during the Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary, in addition to releasing several new titles, we are also pursuing initiatives beyond games, including the theatrical release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," said Furukawa.
"As the film’s release nears, we hope even more people will take the opportunity to play Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, which we launched last year.
"We are also expanding our software lineup with new titles such as Mario Tennis Fever, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Bellabel Park, as well as Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, creating even more opportunities for players to experience the world of Mario during the anniversary.
"With regard to plans beyond the Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary, there is nothing we can share at this time.
"That said, milestones of 30 and 40 years represent an extraordinary length of time. We are truly grateful that these characters have continued to be loved by players around the world for so long, and we will work to ensure they can continue to be enjoyed for many years to come."
Well they're definitely not going to have a new 3D Zelda ready this year. So I imagine we'll be getting remasters/spinoffs or a 2d-style Zelda at most this year.
I mean… I’m not sure why Furukawa would reveal their plans for Zelda at an investors meeting when there’s likely a general direct coming in the next couple of weeks.
Tomorrow? Or is that only "partners".
That’s only partner. Sources have been stating there will be a general direct during the third week of February (specifically, 2-17… something for Splatoon Raiders has officially been scheduled for this date, in fact). Sources also say 3D Mario will be revealed for Holiday release during the presentation.
Hopefully that means "Yes we're planning a big celebration for Zelda's 40th anniversary.".
I feel like WW/TP remasters in 4K for Switch 2 is the most likely and honestly i would be totally fine with that. A remake would slap too, but that's perfect scenario. I don't expect to see a teaser for the next Zelda game until next year imo.