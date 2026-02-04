Nintendo President Says There are No Plans to Increase the Price of Switch 2, But Will Re-Evaluate - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a Q&A session with investors (via VideoGamesChronicle) says the company currently has no plans to increase the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 due to the rising costs of memory, but they will re-evaluate things in the future.

Furukawa says Nintendo has had discussions with its suppliers to ensure a stable supply over the long term, which means the increase in memory prices haven't had a significant impact on its hardware profitability for the quarter ending December 2025. He also doesn't expect a significant impact for the quarter ending March h2026.

He did not that should the increased prices continue into the next financial, which starts in April 2026, it could impact profitability and if the situations gets significantly worse they will assess the market conditions.

Furukawa added a price increase for the Switch 2 would have to take into account more than one factor before it were to happen.

"Price changes will be determined comprehensively, taking into account not only profitability but also the adoption of the platform, sales trends and market conditions," he said.

Furukawa in a separate question says the second and third years of the Switch 2's life are crucial to its success. He wants to avoid selling the Switch 2 at a loss, however, he isn't "overly influenced" by a short-term trend. Even if they can keep the price the same despite a drop in profits, it could mean selling more software as a potential price increase could hurt hardware sales.

