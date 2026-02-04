Mirage 7 Launches March 6 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer Drakkar Dev announced dark fairytale third-person adventure game, Mirage 7, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on March 6.

Mirage 7 is a dark fairytale, a third-person adventure with a unique blend of fantasy and science-fiction elements.

Deep in an arid desert, a reconnaissance drone crashes from the sky. The explosion rocks a secret underground military base, and a mysterious “hybrid” is awoken within.

In another time or another world, the young Nadira and her pet lizard Jiji begin their journey through desert sands to find the mysterious oasis of Jala. According to the legend, this is where they will find Taishma, the Lost Princess, hidden in the Moon Palace – only she can fulfill Nadira’s deepest wish, and bring her little sister back to life.

Follow Nadira’s tale, as she journeys to reveal a secret that goes beyond her comprehension.

Features:

a rich, mythic story with a focus on enthralling narration. Survive and overcome the hazards of the desert with environmental puzzle solving.

Craft rudimentary tools from collectible items to tackle unique challenges.

Battle monstrous enemies with rewarding melee and ranged combat.

