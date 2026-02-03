Game Boy's Balloon Kid and Yoshi Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy games, Balloon Kid and Yoshi, have been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app.

Balloon Kid

Take to the skies with Balloon Kid.

You’ll have to think light as you float across the most unfriendly skies around. Nasty flying crea-tures will test your piloting skills, but don’t go too low because even nastier enemies await you on the ground. Get extra bonuses by gathering all the balloons you can for a series of challenging tests of skill.

Take a big gulp of courage and give Alice a hand as she searches for her missing brother.

Play alone or use your Video Link cable to race against a friend. Either way, Balloon Kid will give you a lift.

Yoshi

An airborne puzzle invasion!

It’s raining Goombas, Bloobers and Boo Buddies! You have to help Mario cope with the airborne invasion! As the critters fall, catch then on trays. Switch and shuffle to save the day! Stack two of a kind and they both disappear. Or, capture the whole bunch in-between egg shells… When the egg shells match, out hatches Yoshi and up goes your score!

The action heats up as the characters fall faster and faster. If your piles get too high, the game is over. Choose your difficulty level and play for a high score or challenge a friend in a head-to-head hatch-off!

If you like Dr. Mario, but you’re ready for a whole new kind of challenge, you’ll love this quick-shuffle action puzzle game!

