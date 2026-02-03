Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Marketing Begins This Summer - News

Take-Two Interactive announced it will begin launch marketing for Grand Theft Auto VI this summer.

"Our execution throughout Fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach Fiscal 2027—which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry—led by the November 19 release of Grand Theft Auto VI with Rockstar’s launch marketing set to begin this Summer," said Two-Two.

The publisher is confident Grand Theft Auto VI won't be delayed for a third time.

"I feel good about it. Very good about it," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick on how he feels about the release date.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

Thanks, IGN.

