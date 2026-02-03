Zelda-Inspired RPG Bel's Fanfare Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

/ 404 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Chibig has announced The Legend of Zelda-inspired RPG, Bel's Fanfare, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

A Kickstarter campaign for Bel's Fanfare is now open. It has already reached its funding goal of €40,000, while there are stretch goals that haven't been reached yet.

View the Kickstarter trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bel’s Fanfare is an RPG with rich deep exploration and expressive combat. You play as Bel, the new aura cleaner of the once-luxurious vessel The Witch of the Sea.

The Game

For many years, Belceboo and his many children have been left forgotten in the depths of The Witch of the Sea. Now, he has the chance to send his favorite daughter Bel to the outside, where she will serve the captain as the new aura cleaner.

Before parting, Belceboo grants Bel a final gift: the Ukoback gong-shield, an old family heirloom capable of disrupting and absorbing aura.

To the passengers, Bel is restoring the ship to its former glory, but in secret, she is setting in motion a plan to free her family from their imprisonment.

Gameplay

Discover

Traverse the rooms of the ship in search for secrets. Some will lead you to interesting places. Others… will better be left ignored.

Purify

Ring your gong-shield to collect aura flies. Use their power to disrupt and cleanse cursed objects. You’re the new aura cleaner after all!

Gossip

Meddle into the issues of others and watch their stories unfold. Attend to a notorious wizard wedding, bow to the (ex) Queen of Mara, or mediate a neighbors squabble. Find drama at every scale.

Battle Encounters

Hostile aura resists being cleaned and will trap you into bullet hell arenas. Dodge bullets and block resonant (colored) projectiles until your shield is fully charged!

Bosses

To truly eradicate aura, you must find its source inside the spirit of key passengers. There, a special challenge awaits you.

Features:

Master the gong-shield for combat, exploration and puzzle-solving.

for combat, exploration and puzzle-solving. Explore the many (hidden) rooms of the Witch of the Sea.

the many (hidden) rooms of the Witch of the Sea. Your choices matter. Push characters into a resolution and experience its consequences.

Push characters into a resolution and experience its consequences. Defeat hostile aura in expressive combat arenas with surprises at every stage.

hostile aura in with surprises at every stage. Meet otherworldly beings. Sometimes friends, sometimes foes, and anything in between.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles