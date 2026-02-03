Sumerian Six Launches March 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer Artifice have announced the real-time tactical stealth adventure game, Sumerian Six, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 6 for $29.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sumerian Six follows the Enigma Squad, a team of scientist commandos composed of the world’s greatest scientists who combine their skills to conduct secret missions in their fight against the Third Reich. Together, you seek to thwart ex-member Hans Kammler’s nefarious plans involving a powerful, mystical substance named Geiststoff.

Embark on a thrilling journey across multiple continents alongside allies such as the exiled chemist Rosa Reznick, Wojtek the Werebear, and the esoteric psychoanalyst Siegfried von Adelsberg. Dispose of your enemies by using each team member’s unique set of abilities inspired by their fields of expertise, and learn to master the art of chaining them together for devastating effects if you hope to be successful.

As you delve deeper into the Nazi plot, you’ll encounter occult-scientific weapons and ancient Sumerian artifacts linked to Kammler’s machinations. A grim future awaits you should the Nazis be victorious, so do your best to prevent that dark timeline from coming true in this real-time tactical stealth adventure.

Demon Nazis

Led by Hans Kammler, a former member of your Squad, the Nazis tap into the occult to create the ultimate Wunderwaffe. Face off against heavily armed, mutated, and supernaturally charged forces, and put your strategic abilities and dexterity to the ultimate test.

Playful Violence Meets Super Science

Sneak your way around Nazi strongholds and dispatch the ever-present watchmen in a variety of ways before taking on the more serious threats before you. Combine your team’s dynamic powers in creative displays of tactical might.

Travel the World

Inspired by real places and events, Sumerian Six takes you on a journey through an alternate history where folk stories and conspiracy theories are as real as the Nazi threat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

