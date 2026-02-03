Obsidian's Grounded 2 Was a 'Big Hit,' Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed Did Not Meet Expectations - Sales

/ 722 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Xbox first-party studio Obsidian Entertainment released three games in 2025 - Grounded 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and Avowed - with two of them having failed to meet expectations, according to Obsidian head Fergus Urquhart in an interview with Bloomberg.

Urquhart stated Grounded 2 was a "big hit," but the two first-person RPGs, The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed, had "disappointing results." He added the studio needs to "think a lot about how much we put into the games, how much we spend on them, how long they take."

Both games took over six years to develop and Urquhart said that needs to be cut down to three or four years going forward.

Obsidian is working on new content for The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded 2, however, there are no plans for The Outer Worlds 3. However, the studio plans to keep developing games in the Avowed universe, which is the same universe as Pillars of Eternity.

Obsidian studio design director Josh Sawyer added that the developer releasing three games in the same year wasn't on purpose and it wasn't necessarily a good thing.

"Spacing those releases helps the company manage its resources and not burn everybody out," said Sawyer. "It’s not good to release three games in the same year. It’s the result of things going wrong."

Avowed released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in February 2025, with it launching on the PlayStation 5 later this month on February 17.

Grounded 2 launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Early Access in July 2025.

The Outer Worlds 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in October 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles