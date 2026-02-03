Xbox Game Pass Adds High on Life 2, Madden NFL 26, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes High on Life 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Avowed, Madden NFL 26, Kingdom Come Deliverance, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X,Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship, Relooted, Roadside Research, and Starsand Island.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Final Fantasy II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Four youths are orphaned in the war between the Palamecian Empire and the rebel army. Beautiful and tragic twists of fate await the party as they form new friendships.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure.

Coming Soon

Madden NFL 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Experience new gameplay and features while building your legacy across Franchise, Superstar, and Ultimate Team modes. Shape your roster, chase championships, and define your football success — Madden NFL 26 is ready for you to start playing today – and claim your Supercharge Pack by March 6!

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 5

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Va-room! The Rescue Wheels crew is revved up! Race as Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Roxi, competing in action-packed monster truck races across Adventure Bay, the Jungle, and beyond. Master stunts, turbo boosts, and unique Pup skills to claim victory solo or in local co-op!

Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Reclaim real African artifacts from Western museums in this African futurist heist game. Recruit crew members, plan escape routes, acquire the precious cargo, and bounce out of the joint as fast as you can.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

A roguelite action game set in the BlazBlue universe, featuring striking 2D visuals, stylish, fast-paced combat, and precise, responsive controls.

Roadside Research (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Aliens have landed on Earth… to run a gas station. Play solo or up to 4 players doing human tasks to blend in. Scan, steal, and test various methods on customers while they stop by the gas station. Gather all data you can from humans without raising the “suspicion meter” too high, risk a visit from government officials.

Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Return to the tranquil embrace of Starsand Island, a gem hailed as the “Star of the Deep Sea.” Here, immerse yourself in a serene pastoral lifestyle: slow-paced days spent bonding with adorable capybaras, cats, and dogs, savoring the thrill of bountiful fishing, exploring the mystical Moonlit Forest, or simply soaking in the island’s untouched beauty.

High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! An intergalactic conspiracy threatens the fate of humanity! Team up with a wide cast of talking alien guns as you shoot, stab, and skate your way through exotic locales across the galaxy to take down the bad guys and save your favorite species (humans)!

Kingdom Come Deliverance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia!

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. You, a Na’vi, were abducted, trained and molded by the human militaristic corporation RDA to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you’re free but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na’vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA. Plus, enjoy the new third person update to experience Pandora from a whole new perspective.

Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 17

Now with Game Pass Premium

Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment.

In Case You Missed It

A Game About Digging A Hole (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available now on Xbox One Consoles

A minimalist game about digging a hole in the garden of a newly purchased house. Collect resources, sell them, upgrade your equipment, and discover a mysterious secret.

Indika (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S)

Available with Game Pass Premium

Indika is a story-driven adventure set in an alternative 19th-century Russia, following a young nun on a surreal journey of self-discovery. Blending dark humor with serious themes like faith, morality, and religious authority, the game mixes exploration, light puzzles, brief action moments, and symbolic RPG elements. Its narrative is enriched by retro-style arcade flashbacks and a strange companionship with the devil himself, creating a unique experience that balances comedy and tragedy while pushing the boundaries of conventional game design.

Game Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 02 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

New threats rise in Season 02. Grab new free, functional weapons like the EGRT-17 Assault Rifle and REV-46 SMG and fight across 3 new maps and the remastered Black Ops 2 classic Slums. Ranked Play also arrives with new ranks to climb and rewards to earn. Test your ability to survive the onslaught in a new Zombies Survival Map and crank up the difficulty through updates coming to Endgame.

Monster Train 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available now!

Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Check out the free update featuring the return of the Wurmkin clan from the original Monster Train!

In-Game Benefits

The First Descendant (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 5

The new Descendant “Dia” and a compelling story await in the new episode of The First Descendant! Game Pass Subscribers can customize their Descendant with a sleek back attachment, two weapon skins, three daring makeup styles, and more. Arm yourself with 300K Gold, 30K Kuiper Shards, and 12 Boost-ups to charge into action and dominate every encounter on the battlefield!

Rainbow Six Siege (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Adorn yourself with the colors that shaped an era! Get your hands on the S.I. Banner 2026 charm, the Style of an Era weapon skin for the L85A2, the Controlling Controller drone skin, as well as the Rising Icon background card.

Leaving February 15

The following game is leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to score some last-minute points or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

