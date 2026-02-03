Turn-Based RPG Mythic Yi Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 495 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Equalizer has announced retro pixel-style turn-based RPG, Mythic Yi, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mythic Yi is a retro pixel-style turn-based RPG set in the primordial era when ten suns scorched the earth and chaos reigned. You will play as Yi, leading companions and wielding the Heaven-Shaking Bow and Cloud-Piercing Arrows on a grand journey to slay six ferocious beasts and save humanity.

This title is a deep adaptation of the famous Chinese myth “Yi Shoots Down Nine Suns,” presenting a grand tale that transcends traditional imagination. In a primeval era where ten suns scorch the sky and the world teeters on collapse, you will play as the celestial archer Yi. Armed with the Heaven-Shaking Bow and Cloud-Piercing Arrows, you will battle to save all living beings. Yet, this journey is far more than just shooting down the suns—Chang’e’s farewell, Jingwei’s obsession, the schemes woven by the gods… all intertwine with hidden conspiracies and profound emotions. In this world where pixel art converges with ancient myth, many more secrets await discovery.

A Pixel Epic, Crafted Frame by Frame

The game employs an HD-2D high-definition pixel art style reminiscent of Octopath Traveler, using meticulous lighting, shadows, and pixel brushstrokes to recreate the majesty and desolation of the primeval age. Each frame unfolds like an ancient scroll, immersing players in an epic journey woven from vision and imagination.

Ever-Changing Strategic Turn-Based Combat

The turn-based combat system integrates strategic mechanics such as the Five Elements cycle, dynamic celestial phenomena, and diverse archery skill combinations. Your choices in weapon loadouts, skill timing, and action order will directly influence the tide of battle. Every encounter is not only a test of strength but also a challenge to your judgment and tactical planning.

A Myth Retold, Penned by You

Based on a deep adaptation of ancient Chinese mythology, the game offers multi-branch narratives and fate-altering choices. As the god Yi, you will lead human companions, bearing the Heaven-Shaking Bow and Cloud-Piercing Arrows on a majestic quest to vanquish six great fiendish beasts and save the world. Gods like Fuxi, Nuwa, and Dijun are no longer just legendary symbols—they may become your allies or stand as your foes. Each choice you make will alter their destinies and determine the course of the myth you write.

The Developers’ Heart: A Return to Classics

Mythic Yi is a collaborative creation by multiple developers who have been part of the game industry since the 1990s. Having witnessed the industry’s evolution, they have chosen to reunite and return to classic gameplay and a craftsman’s spirit. By fusing a modern HD pixel aesthetic with the core of ancient mythology, they have crafted a sincere tribute to all RPG enthusiasts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles