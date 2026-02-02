Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition Launches February 20 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Screaming Villains announced Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 20.

Read details on the game below:

Originally developed by Digital Pictures, Prize Fighter returns!

Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition takes you closer than a ringside seat—it puts you right in the game. In this remastered Digital Pictures classic, you’re the one slugging it out with the best boxers in the world.

With your fists in view, you can throw any punch, anytime. A jab. A hook. An uppercut! Land a blow and watch your opponent reel.

When you take a punch, your vision rocks. You might even find yourself flat on your back, looking up into the faces of the referee and your trainer as you take the count. Or maybe you’ll be up there accepting the heavyweight crown!

You’re fighting in the main event, attended by your trainer, cornerman and bucket boy. They guide you, help you, give advice. Also on hand: the referee, card girls, announcer, assorted hecklers, and four of the beefiest, brawniest, pug-ugly opponents you can imagine.

Prize Fighter is brooding, brutal, real! In fact, the bouts are staged by Ron Stein, the boxing guru who choreographed the fight scenes in Raging Bull and the Rocky films. Close-ups, point of view shots and handheld camera bring the intensity of the boxing scene right in your face!

Rebuilt from the ground up, Prize Fighter has been enhanced with 4K video along with numerous improvements and new features!

So pull on your gloves and get ready for tonight’s main event. You’ve got to beat three tough contenders to earn your shot at the champ.

