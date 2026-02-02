Slay the Princess Sales Top 1 Million Units, Scarlet Hollow Tops 100,000 Units - Sales

/ 332 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Black Tabby Games announced the fully-voiced surreal horror visual novel, Slay the Princess, has sold over one million units.

"Award-winning indie studio Black Tabby Games today reveals that the fully-voiced surreal horror visual novel Slay the Princess has surpassed one million sales across all platforms," reads the press release.

Slay the Princess is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Black Tabby Games also announced the gothic horror narrative game, Scarlet Hollow, has sold over 100,000 units.

"As well, the gothic horror narrative Scarlet Hollow has also officially sold more than 100,000 copies ahead of the next episode launching Friday, Feb. 13 on PC via Steam as a free update to those already calling the Holler home," reads the press release.

"Check out the first episode for free with the Scarlet Hollow demo on Steam today! Saves carry over, and every decision plants seeds that lead players to branching paths expanding over future updates in a macabre Early Access adventure."

Scarlet Hollow is an episodic game that is currently available for PC via Steam. The next episode launches February 13 as a free update.

"We’re immeasurably grateful for the outstanding reception Slay the Princess has received, and for the opportunity to have made something that has connected to so many people," said Tony Howard-Arias. "I hope its success serves as a reminder that visual novels are a serious medium that can hold their own among even the most well funded and resourced games being made today, and we hope that the remainder of Scarlet Hollow continues to send that message.

"Episode 5 isn’t just the culmination of an enormous amount of work, but of years of cultivation and growth as artists. We can’t wait to take all of you further along on our journey."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles