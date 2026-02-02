The 8-Bit Big Band's Super Mario Medley and Sword of the Sea Soundtrack Win Grammy Awards - News

/ 605 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The 8-Bit Big Band has won a Grammy Award on Sunday night for Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Cappella for the "Super Mario Praise Break" medley.

The medley features the Super Mario Bros theme, Bob-Omb Battlefield from Super Mario 64, Gusty Garden Galaxy from Super Mario Galaxy, and Athletic Theme from Super Mario World.

"WE JUST WON OUR 2nd GRAMMY!" said The 8-Bit Big Band on social media. "Thank you to everyone who listened and supported all of our new releases and huge congrats to my co-arrangers on the now Grammy-winning Super Mario Praise Break, the incredible friends and musicians – Bryan Carter and Matthew Whitaker."

Listen to the song below:

Sword of the Sea won a Grammy Award for Best Game Soundtrack. It was composed by Austin Wintory, who was previously nominated for Stray Gods and Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles