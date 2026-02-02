Baladins Launches February 20 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Seed by Seed announced the cooperative fantasy RPG, Baladins, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on February 20 for $24.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2024.

"We knew we weren’t done with the world of Baladins after the PC launch," said Armor Games Studios founder and CEO Dan McNeely. "We’re excited to bring this charming tale to even more adventurers than ever with next month’s Nintendo Switch and PlayStation releases."

Frolic through the lush forests and quaint towns of Gatherac, a lively world full of hidden secrets and new friends. There’s one small (well, rather large) problem: a vicious dragon threatening to devour time itself!

Assemble a merry crew of five legendary heroes, each offering their own suite of abilities. Whip up tasty dishes as the Cook, get crafty and think outside the box with the Luxomancer, impress with the Dancer’s moves, or heat things up as Pyro. Determine the kingdom’s fate by making choices sure to shape every adventure, with numerous outcomes and vastly different endings to explore.

Strike up conversations with kind townsfolk to fulfill every Baladins‘ sacred quest: entertaining the masses! Complete quests like helping them throw a party, cooking their dinner, or even joining their workout. Go beyond Gatherac in Baladins‘ post-launch PC content. Pick up a lyre as the added Bard character, and explore the land of Roazay, a once war-torn region with its own inhabitants to befriend, items to collect, and quests to conquer.

Overcome obstacles solo or together with a party of up to four Baladins in online or local cooperative play. Curate an eclectic collection of items from traveling merchants or scattered across the land. Perfect for bite-sized bouts of play, unravel an epic journey at any pace, where any given session brings new revelations and surprises strung across this whimsical land.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

