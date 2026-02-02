Nioh 3 is a Timed Console Exclusive on PS5 for 6 Months - News

posted 7 hours ago

A new trailer for Nioh 3 reveals the game is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for six months. With a release later this week that means it won't launch on other consoles until at least August 6.

"Not available on other consoles until at least six months after February 6, 2026," reads the end of the trailer.

View the trailer below:

Nioh 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 6.

