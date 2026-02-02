Starsand Island Launches February 11 in Early Access for Xbox Series and PC - News

Developer Seed Sparkle Lab announced the life and farming simulation game, Starsand Island, will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on February 11.

The full release is planned for this Summer, which will also see it launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

Early Access Editions

At the start of Early Access, Starsand Island will be offered in two editions.

Standard Edition – Includes the base game and all Early Access content. Players who purchase during the launch period will also receive an exclusive Chinese New Year bonus, featuring festive outfits inspired by traditional Chinese patterns and furniture. This bonus includes rich decorative details that highlight the elegance and charm of Chinese design.

– Includes the base game and all Early Access content. Players who purchase during the launch period will also receive an exclusive Chinese New Year bonus, featuring festive outfits inspired by traditional Chinese patterns and furniture. This bonus includes rich decorative details that highlight the elegance and charm of Chinese design. Deluxe Edition – For those seeking more customization options, this includes everything found in the Standard Edition, alongside additional content inspired by Romanticism. This edition features refined, classical outfits and fantasy-inspired furniture, offering a more decorative and expressive island life experience from the very beginning.

The Seed Sparkle Lab team emphasized that Early Access is a crucial phase for Starsand Island to grow with its core community. With solid preparations, the team aims to actively integrate player feedback to enhance stability, expand content, and refine the game’s pastoral ecosystem focused on harmony and coexistence. Player feedback will directly shape the future of Starsand Island.

Core Gameplay Features

During Early Access, Starsand Island will introduce a selection of key gameplay systems, offering a relaxing, creative, and emotionally engaging pastoral experience. According to the development team, the Early Access version will allow players to experience most of the game’s content, offering over 100 hours of gameplay and covering major activities and gameplays such as Ranching, Farming, Exploration, Fishing and Crafting, providing a complete and richly layered life-simulation experience.

Storybook-Inspired Visuals – The game’s fairytale-inspired art style uses soft lighting and detailed environments to create a calming, cohesive world filled with charm.

– The game’s fairytale-inspired art style uses soft lighting and detailed environments to create a calming, cohesive world filled with charm. NPC Relationships and Narratives – Interact with a diverse cast of island residents, each with unique personalities and storylines. Build relationships through daily interactions to unlock character-driven progression and narrative content.

– Interact with a diverse cast of island residents, each with unique personalities and storylines. Build relationships through daily interactions to unlock character-driven progression and narrative content. Highly Customizable Building and Crafting System – Enjoy flexible building tools to design and customize homes and environments. The system supports a wide range of creative and functional builds, giving players the freedom to express themselves.

– Enjoy flexible building tools to design and customize homes and environments. The system supports a wide range of creative and functional builds, giving players the freedom to express themselves. Animal Companions – Adopt and care for adorable animal companions that grow alongside the player. These loyal friends respond to interactions and enrich everyday life on the island.

– Adopt and care for adorable animal companions that grow alongside the player. These loyal friends respond to interactions and enrich everyday life on the island. Music Gameplay – Play instruments with simple, accessible mechanics, either freely or along with in-game scores. Music adds a relaxing, creative layer to the island experience.

– Play instruments with simple, accessible mechanics, either freely or along with in-game scores. Music adds a relaxing, creative layer to the island experience. Cultural Dance Actions – Perform dances inspired by various cultures, with solo and paired options. Celebrate, connect, and share joyful moments through expressive movements under the stars.

– Perform dances inspired by various cultures, with solo and paired options. Celebrate, connect, and share joyful moments through expressive movements under the stars. Crossover Content – Building on collaborations with My Time at Portia and the recreation of Yueyang Tower, the Early Access version will introduce additional collaboration characters and further expand the island’s world.

Together, these features form the foundation of Starsand Island‘s life-simulation experience, which will continue to grow and evolve with player feedback throughout Early Access.

The development team plans to bring the full release to all major platforms, including Steam, Xbox, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and macOS, delivering the complete island life experience to players worldwide. As an independent studio, the team is dedicated to creating a warm, meaningful world inspired by everyday life. Through Early Access and beyond, they aim to collaborate closely with the community to refine the experience and shape the future of the island together.

