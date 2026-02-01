Code Vein 2 Debuts in 9th on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Mario Kart World has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 31, 2026.

Code Vein 2 was the one new release this week as it debuts in ninth place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to second place, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up two spots to third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up four spots to fifth place and Minecraft remained in sixth place. Ghost of Yotei is up from 22nd to seventh place and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is up from 16th to eighth place. Donkey Kong Bananza rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Ghost of Yotei Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Code Vein I2 Donkey Kong Bananza

