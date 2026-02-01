Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Falcom for the Taipei Game Show 2026 released a gameplay trailer for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter.

"Evoke the past. Embrace the future. Experience your Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter journey in full 3D with expanded combat options," reads the description to the trailer.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in fall 2026.

