Apex Legends to End Service for Switch on August 4 - News

/ 799 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced the Nintendo Switch 1 version of Apex Legends will end service on August 4.

The game will remain playable on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Read details on the Switch 1 version service ending below:

Starting August 4, 2026 (Season 30), Apex Legends will no longer be playable on the Nintendo Switch system.

Apex Legends will no longer be playable on the Nintendo Switch system. Until August 4, 2026, players can continue to jump into the action, earn rewards, and enjoy matches per usual.

action, earn rewards, and enjoy matches per usual. Beginning August 4, 2026, in-game premium currency will no longer be available for purchase on Nintendo Switch, though any existing balances can still be used before August 4, 2026. Players can use any existing balances from Nintendo Switch on Nintendo Switch 2.

All players progress, purchases, and earnings are tied to their individual EA accounts. Everything that has been earned or purchased, including Apex Coins and cosmetics, will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, even if you purchase Nintendo Switch 2 after August 4, 2026. Please note that in some regions, local laws require you to use digital currency within 180 days of purchase.

All the above only applies to Nintendo Switch and not Nintendo Switch 2.

Read an FAQ below:

Q: How long will I have left to play Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch?

A: Game servers for Nintendo Switch will be available until August 4, 2026, at which time the game will no longer be playable. The game will continue to be playable on Nintendo Switch 2.

Q: Will there still be content coming to Nintendo Switch?

A: Yes, Nintendo players will still receive all the same game updates on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 through Season 29. After August 4, 2026, updates will continue for Nintendo Switch 2, but Nintendo Switch will not be able to connect to our servers.

Q: Can I play Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch after the game sunsets?

A: No. Apex Legends requires online servers to play, so playing the game in any form on Nintendo Switch will no longer be possible after this date.

Q. Can I still download Apex Legends at a later date?

A: Yes, you can still download Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch until August 4, 2026. However, you will not be able to purchase any in-game item or currency on Nintendo Switch after August 3, 2026. Apex Legends and any existing balances are attached to your EA account and will be accessible on Nintendo Switch 2.

Q: When can I no longer purchase in-game items or currency in Apex?*

A: You will be able to make in-game purchases on Nintendo Switch until August 4, 2026, after which the Nintendo Switch version of Apex will not be playable. After August 4, 2026, you’ll be able to use all of your in-game items and the remainder of your in-game currency on Nintendo Switch 2, if legally allowed in your region.

*Players who purchased currency in Japan are subject to a 180 day expiration period across ALL platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Q. What happens to all of my purchases in Apex Legends? Will I still be able to use my in-game purchases and currency?*

A: All purchases you’ve made will still work in-game on Nintendo Switch until August 4, 2026. After that date, Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch will no longer be playable. Any leftover currency will be available on Nintendo Switch 2. Please note that by law, certain regions require you to use your digital currency within 180 days of purchase, so please check the local requirements where you are.

*Players who purchased currency in Japan are subject to a 180 day expiration period across ALL platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Q: If I want to play Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch 2, do I need to re-purchase everything I purchased on Nintendo Switch?*

A: No, your progress and purchases are tracked through your EA account. Everything you have earned and purchased on Nintendo Switch will be available for you on Nintendo Switch 2. Please note that by law, certain regions require you to use your digital currency within 180 days of purchase, so please check the local requirements where you are.

*Players who purchased currency in Japan are subject to a 180 day expiration period across ALL platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Q. What happens to my Apex Legends account? How long do I have to transfer everything?

A: Your Apex Legends account will remain active. You can choose to transfer to any other compatible platform at any time. You can check out more on this here . However, digital currency will not transfer to other platforms from Nintendo Switch systems. You can merge your wallet to Nintendo Switch 2 but not any other platform.

Q: How do I transfer my Apex Legends data from Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo Switch 2?

A: You can either initiate a data transfer from your Nintendo Switch to your Nintendo Switch 2 by going into your settings on your Nintendo Switch and initiating a System Transfer or you can sign into your Nintendo Switch 2 system with your Nintendo account information, download Apex Legends, and sign in using your EA account.

If you need further information, please follow the instructions from the guide on the Nintendo website .

Q. What is the refund policy on items I purchased on Nintendo Switch?

A: All purchases are final and non-refundable.

Q. What happens to my Apex Legends progress on Nintendo Switch?

A: Your Apex Legends progress will transfer over via your EA account. You must use the same EA account that you were using on Nintendo Switch for your progress to carry over.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles