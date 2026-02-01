People of Note Launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Iridium Studios announced the turn-based musical RPG, People of Note, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in 2026.

Cadence (voiced by Heather Gonzalez / vocals by LEXXE) – Cadence is our pop star protagonist. After being shut out of the Noteworthy Song Contest, Cadence realizes that her solo act might not be enough for the judges! As she sets off to form her band, she quickly gets caught up in events far grander, and more dangerous, than she could have possibly imagined.

Fret (voiced by Jason Charles Miller) – Fret is the old guy who's seen it all, and a prototypical classic rocker. He misses his old band, and lives a solo act kind of life in Durandis, the Kingdom of Rock and Roll.

Synthia (voiced by Erika Ishii / vocals by Amanda Angeles) – Synthia is the introverted extrovert. Normally quiet and reclusive around even their closest friends, this DJ sheds that persona when they get in front of the one's and two's; though they harbor doubts about whether or not they really deserve their renown.

Vox (voiced by Mansa "Wakil" Wakili) – Vox is living in his mother's shadow. The son of Caliq, the regent of Pyre, he's calm, logical, and thinks rap music should be about more than battling…but he'll learn that sometimes, you need to fight to protect what you love.

Cerrin (voiced by Marwan Salama) – Cerrin's a bit of a dork, polite and respectful, but there's a buried part of him that doesn't mind bending the rules for a good cause.

Arc (voiced by Alex Boniello) – On the outside, Arc is smart, flirtatious at times, and resentful of any sort of injustice. On the inside, he bears the emotional scars of his upbringing as an unorthodox prodigy in an oppressive environment. Always with just a hint of a smirk, Arc always knows a little more than he's letting on.

Sharp ♯ (voiced by Joe Zieja) – Fantastically egotistical and snobby, Sharp believes that 80s music, and his music in particular, is what all music should be. He's transparently fake, a "man of the people" who can't stand the people. And as the manager of Smolder, Chordia's hottest boy band, he seems to have some ulterior motives…

Anthony (voiced by Griffin Burns) – The front man of Smolder, Chordia's top charting boy band. He's the most recognizable figure in pop;. handsome, self-assured, and weirdly oblivious, he also happens to be holder of the Chordian Key of Note, a very interesting artifact but for him, it's just an accessory to his outfit really.

Lasso (voiced by Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes / vocals by Drew Rider Smith) – Lasso is the rough-and-tumble leader of the Homestead, nation of country music. A convincing leader with a commanding presence, Lasso doesn't necessarily enjoy violence, but he understands that sometimes you just don't have a choice.

Martell (voiced by Debra Wilson) – Martell is the Homestead's second in command, and a fearsome foe in her own right. A mature woman, Martell takes her country roots seriously. Beautiful and dangerous, she wields Homestead politeness like a sharpened scalpel–her family motto is "Bless Your Heart."

Annette (voiced by Erica Lindbeck / vocals by Elizabeth Zharoff) – The diva of all divas, Annette is the lead performer in the Archaia Grand Opera, an institution older than most nations' full histories. While one of the most musically talented singers in all of Note, she'd never dream of taking the stage without her lucky pearls in hand!

