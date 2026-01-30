WWE 2K26 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 631 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced WWE 2K26 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The Standard Edition will launch on March 13, while the King of Kings, Attitude Era, and Monday Night Wars editions will launch earlier on March 6.

Read details on the game below:

Cover Stars

Standard Edition

The current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk strikes a defiant pose on the Standard Edition cover, a position befitting a Triple Crown Champion. One of the most celebrated and subversive personas in WWE history, CM Punk previously appeared on the cover of WWE ’13, and also headlines WWE 2K26‘s 2K Showcase.

King of Kings Edition

The King of Kings Edition celebrates the in-ring career and ongoing behind-the-scenes legacy of WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Attitude Era Edition

The Attitude Era Edition evokes nostalgia for one of the greatest eras in WWE history, and larger-than-life personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Undertaker, Kane, Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, Kurt Angle, and The Dudley Boyz.

Monday Night War Edition

An all-new “super-premium” Monday Night War Edition features content tied to WWE stars of the Attitude Era, as well as a collection of WCW’s biggest names of the era, including “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Goldberg, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff.

King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night Wars Edition are scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, March 6, 2026, seven days prior to the Standard Edition, which will be available Friday, March 13, 2026.

Updates and Improvements

WWE 2K26 features several updates and improvements to existing features throughout the game:

2K Showcase: Punked

CM Punk’s Personal Journey: CM Punk jumps through time to relive incredible moments from his career. Narrated by “The Best in the World” himself, players will relive iconic matches and battle against WWE Legends in Fantasy Warfare. For those who want to truly prove their mettle, the Showcase Gauntlet looks to push players to their limits! CM Punk’s rise, rebellion, and return make this the most personal 2K Showcase yet.

Best in the World Roster of Over 400 Characters

WWE 2K26 boasts a roster of over 400 playable characters; The biggest in franchise history. A combination of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Legends, and WWE Hall of Famers, the massive roster features John Cena, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Iyo Sky, Andre the Giant, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Stephanie Vaquer, Eddie Guerrero, Liv Morgan, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Penta, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, new additions and returns including Rey Fénix, Rusev, and Blake Monroe, and many more.

Four New Match Types, Offensive Tools, and Gameplay Upgrades

Four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell and Dumpster, stackable tables, new usable objects including shopping carts and thumbtacks, and larger interactive environments offer new but familiar ways to punish opponents. Intergender Matches are available across core game modes. A revamp of the Reversals and Stamina system adds a layer of strategy and upgraded physics interactions make the action feel more dynamic and dangerous. Interactive entrances and the addition of Booker T and Wade Barrett to the commentary team further refine the audiovisual presentation.

Creation Suite: Two Times the CAS and Image Slots, Plus Body Morphing

The best-in-class customization mode now offers 200 Create-A-Superstar save slots, doubling the existing count in response to community demand. Community Creations now features a doubled image capacity of 2,000, deeper body and face morphing tools, and two-tone hair color blending, giving players unprecedented freedom to craft the Superstars, arenas, and other creations of their dreams.

MyGM: More Shows, More Superstars Per Match

New Intergender Matches, 5, 6, and 8-man matches, plus support for more match types than ever before, vastly increase the number of possible matches and outcomes. More shows per season pose new management challenges in 2K’s strategic brand management simulation mode.

MyRISE: New Theme, Increased Replay Value

Players define their MySUPERSTAR’s journey through two new division-based storylines where villainous or heroic decisions impact MyPLAYERs like never before. Players can now keep playing even after the main stories are complete, with more unlockable content and achievements to earn for increased replayability.

Universe: The Draft is Here!

The WWE Draft comes to WWE 2K‘s sandbox mode where players create their own WWE Universe and control match outcomes. Other new introductions include new Universe Creation Wizard, Watch Show mode, improved Money in the Bank cash-ins, and additional Promo types.

The Island: New Storyline and Environment, Available on All Platforms

2K’s WWE-themed world is now bigger and more social than ever, and available for the first time on PC. Players will choose one of three factions and battle for control with a revamped progression system. The new Scrapyard Brawl environment, fresh Towers, new shops and branded gear, an expanded MySUPERSTAR builder with face-photo importing, plus upgraded quests, complete with Superstar voiceovers, cutscenes and dialogue screens, enhance the immersive experience.

MyFACTION: Chemistry is Key

The collectible card-battle mode is back with new intergender lineups and Quick Swap matches. Players collect new card designs and boost their performance with the new Faction Chemistry and run-in support. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes.

Ringside Passes: Downloadable Content Gets an Upgrade with More Post-Launch Content Than Ever Before

The all-new Ringside Pass offers players additional incentive to play, earning XP across all game modes, excluding online lobbies. 60 free tiers and 40 premium tiers will be available to reward gameplay, with players who can reach tier 40 of the Ringside Pass Premium Season able to unlock Superstars, cosmetic and customization items, VC, MyFACTION and The Island content, and more. The Ringside Pass Premium replaces the previous downloadable content model, rewarding players with all-new playable characters unavailable on the base game roster, including current Superstars, Legends, Personas, and some unexpected names. Six Ringside Pass Seasons are planned to roll out throughout the year, with Ringside Pass Season 1 available at launch and featuring unlockable Superstars and Legends, previously available in the WWE 2K Supercharger, on the free tier.

New Motion-Based Nintendo Switch 2 Features

WWE 2K26 on Nintendo Switch 2 will offer several additional features made possible through Nintendo Switch 2’s unique hardware, including touchscreen and mouse support, GameShare and GameChat, support for single Joy-Con gameplay, and the ability to use mouse controls in Creation Suite for face and body painting. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will also now support Image Uploader and cross-platform Community Creations.

Game Editions

WWE 2K26 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition, King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Pre-Order Bonus Offer – Players who pre-order the WWE 2K26 Standard Edition will receive the Joe Hendry Pack, a bonus pack of content containing playable Superstar Joe Hendry, a Joe Hendry shirt cosmetic item, Joe Hendry MyFACTION EVO card, and Joe Hendry Spin Island Emote.

King of Kings Edition ($99.99)

King of Kings Edition includes the Standard Edition, Joe Hendry Pack, Ringside Pass Premium Season 1, and 32,500 VC, plus the King of Kings Pack which includes playable Superstars Triple H ’98 and Stephanie McMahon ’00, and a “Triple H Signature Taunt” Emote for The Island. King of Kings Edition will be available from March 6, 2026—seven days ahead of Standard Edition.

Attitude Era Edition ($129.99)

In addition to all content included in the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1 to 4, plus the Attitude Era Edition Pack, which features playable Superstars The Rock ’99, Kane ’98, and Chyna ’97, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin “Rattlesnake” and The Rock “People’s Champ” MyFACTION EVO cards, the Raw is War ’98 Arena, and Undertaker “Thumb Across the Neck” and Shawn Michaels “DX Crotch Chop” Emotes for The Island. The Superstar Mega-Boost is also included, which grants 200 MySUPERSTAR attribute points for MyRISE plus 100,000 VC. Attitude Era Edition will be available from March 6, 2026—seven days ahead of Standard Edition.

Monday Night War Edition ($149.99)

In addition to all content included in the Attitude Era Edition, Monday Night War Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1 to 6, plus the Monday Night War Edition Pack, which features playable Superstars Shawn Michaels DX, Macho Man Randy Savage ’98, Rowdy Roddy Piper ’98, the WCW Thunder ’98 Arena, and a Diamond Dallas Page “Bang!” Emote for The Island. Monday Night War Edition also grants entitlement for the WrestleMania 42 Pack, which includes the WrestleMania 42 Arena and three WrestleMania 42 Superstar Persona Cards to be automatically entitled post-launch. Monday Night War Edition will be available from March 6, 2026—seven days ahead of Standard Edition.

Players who pre-order any edition of WWE 2K26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will also receive the WWE 2K25 base game (digital).

Players who pre-order Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition on PlayStation or Xbox between January 29 and February 23 at 8:00 a.m. PT will receive 15,000 VC in WWE 2K26 and 67,500 VC in WWE 2K25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles