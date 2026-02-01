Beyond Good and Evil 2 Unaffected by Recent Ubisoft Changes - News

posted 13 hours ago

Ubisoft Creative Director Fawzi Mesmar on Beyond Good and Evil 2 following a restructuring at the publisher announced in a LinkedIn post development on the game has been unaffected.

"Thank you for everyone who has reached out to me over the past few days in regards to recent news at Ubisoft," said Mesmar. "Myself, my team and our project Beyond Good and Evil 2 are unaffected by the recent changes."

He added, "Needless to say, I am saddened by the cancellations that has affected my colleagues in other parts of Ubisoft and the industry. I urge everyone - myself included - to offer support whenever and however they can during these times.

"We remain committed and focused on delivering a remarkable game for our players to enjoy."

Beyond Good & Evil 2 was first announced in 2008 and re-revealed in 2017.

