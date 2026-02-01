Capcom Launches Okami 20th Anniversary Teaser Website - News

Capcom has launched a teaser website in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Okami. The full website will release in April with details on plans for the anniversary to be released "bit by bit."

"Since its release on April 20, 2006, Okami has been cherished by many for its unique setting, heartwarming story, and thrilling adventure," reads the teaser website.

"Similar to how the bonds forged by Amaterasu and Issun during their journey paved the way for the future, it is thanks to the deep affection and bonds shared by all of you that Okami has reached this milestone. We sincerely thank you for connecting with Okami over the past 20 years.

"May this year be one where we continue to nurture new bonds together with you all, stepping forward into an even brighter future. We will be rolling out various commemorative projects, including 20th-anniversary goods and events. Please join us in celebrating this 20th anniversary."

A sequel to Okami was announced in December 2024. The game is in development by a new studio founded by original Okami director Hideki Kamiya called Clovers. Kamiya will also direct the sequel.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

