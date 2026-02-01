Under the Island Launches February 17 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer Slime King Games announced the Pixel art action RPG Under the Island will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 17.

Explore a charmingly 90s fantasy world in this 2D action RPG! Save your island home from sinking, and become a hero in the process. Encounter monsters, solve puzzles, and unleash the joy of exploration and discovering secrets as you journey through its dangerous and mysterious landscape.

Do you remember waking up early on Saturday mornings as a kid, just to play video games? Do you love the feeling of diving into unknown worlds, where a new adventure‘s waiting for you behind every bush, cave, and ravine? Yeah, of course you do! Scratch those itches as you embark in an epic adventure in Under the Island, a 2D action RPG that celebrates the feeling of self-directed, open adventure that captures the childhood feelings of hoping to discover hidden secrets and corners of the world as you rummaged around in the backyard.

Say hello to Nia—our courageous plucky heroine, new to Seashell Island—who, after a few mishaps while getting to know the locals and surroundings, ends up on… not the best of terms with studious long-time local girl, Avocado. Together, they uncover an alarming mystery: the island is fated to sink into the ocean! Step into Nia’s shoes, and battle ferocious monsters, solve intricate puzzles, and explore different, unique, vibrant ecosystems teeming with life. Along the way, you’ll encounter a cast of unique and lovable characters, each with their own story to tell. Uncover the secrets hidden deep with the island, and find a way to save your new home before it’s too late.

Features:

Embark on a thrilling adventure through a vibrant island world, filled with at least 6 different diverse biomes that change according to the day/night cycle and weather.

Meet fascinating characters just waiting to get to know you with their own stories to tell!

Or get foiled by and bicker with Avocado, that’s fine too…

Traverse treacherous dungeons and caves, ranging from sentient greenhouses, to treacherous ice caverns, to crazy saw mills, gathering unique items and artifacts to become stronger and unlock new abilities.

Fight weird enemies like eggplants that can’t stop throwing up on the floor, and wolves that somehow dig underground. And walking onions that would love nothing more than to whack you with their stalks… discover new ways to fight them, and new strategies with the artifacts, loot, and upgrades you discover around the island!

Experience the world in unique different ways from playthrough to playthrough, with different events and challenges to encounter and overcome, all depending on the order you decide to approach them in.

Embrace the freedom and fluidity of an adventure directed by yourself, exploring the island’s nooks and crannies at your own pace and discovering hidden secrets along the way.

Befriend and help animals and treat them with snacks! Maybe some of them can help you?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

