Chinese Mythology Action RPG Genigods: Nezha Announced for PS5 and PC

Chinese developer Genigods Lab has announced ancient Chinese mythology hardcore action RPG, Genigods: Nezha, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2028.

"Our mission is to ignite the epic celestial battles of Chinese mythology," said Genigods Lab co-founder and head of creative and design Erdi Yao. "In Genigods: Nezha, every skill you cast, every choice you make, writes a new line in an ancient epic—forged in your image. Players will wield the heart of creation, soar between realms, awaken the three-headed and eight-armed form, and step onto the primordial battlefield to mend the shattered heavens. This is not about hearing a story; it is about etching your name into its very fabric."

Genigods: Nezha is a hardcore action role-playing game set against the chaotic backdrop of ancient Chinese genesis mythology. You take on the role of the Spirit Pearl—the first life forged by Nuwa, the Goddess of Life, from earth, water and fire—who is reincarnated as Nezha. Immerse yourself in iconic tales of Chinese genesis mythology, battle against Colossal Gods, and master the one-of-a-kind combat of Chinese-style celestial showdowns.

A World in Ruins, A Hero’s Call

Pangu, the Genesis God, succumbed to an eternal slumber, plunging the realm into utter chaos: Ten suns sear the land, birthing a crimson desert. Gods wage ceaseless wars that rend the sky asunder. With celestial pillars collapsed, ferocious monsters ascend from the abyss.

Nuwa gifts you the “Heart of the Spirit Pearl”—a heart infused with divine water that is both your constant companion and the wellspring of your power.

Your destiny is forged by three titanic quests: MEND the shattered sky with the Five-Colored Stones, UNCOVER the truth of your own origin, and DESCEND into the Abyss of Return to SEAL the spacetime rifts devouring the world.

Celestial Combat: Dual Stances, Fluidmystic, Relic-Fusion

Experience the dynamic scale of Chinese mythic warfare, where battle flows seamlessly between heaven and earth:

Dual Stances – Switch seamlessly between ground and aerial combat. Wield Nezha’s iconic Fire-Tipped Spear for close-quarters combos and parries on land; take to the skies with Wind Fire Wheels for high-speed raids and aerial combos.

– Switch seamlessly between ground and aerial combat. Wield Nezha’s iconic Fire-Tipped Spear for close-quarters combos and parries on land; take to the skies with Wind Fire Wheels for high-speed raids and aerial combos. Fluidmystic – Tap into the Spirit Pearl’s heart to awaken fleeting mythic abilities, like the Wind Fire Wheels’ devastating mid-air strike. Focus its power to imbue your weapons with sacred water, triggering potent EX effects.

– Tap into the Spirit Pearl’s heart to awaken fleeting mythic abilities, like the Wind Fire Wheels’ devastating mid-air strike. Focus its power to imbue your weapons with sacred water, triggering potent EX effects. Relic: Fusion – Pair mythic treasures for unique skills: combine Hou Yi’s Bow with Three Heads and Six Arms for Rainbow-Piercing-the-Sun Archery, or match the Palm Leaf Fan with water prisons to trap and disable foes.

Colossal Gods and the Sun Tree

Built with Unreal Engine 5 and optimized for PlayStation, the game delivers a one-of-a-kind Chinese-style colossal adventure: climb ancient gods towering like mountains and fight by leveraging the contours of their bodies. With the help of the giant Kuafu, scale the the Sun Tree that bridges mortal and celestial realms, then draw your bow to shoot down nine suns and end the scorching catastrophe.

Water Philosophy and Jeet Kune Do Mechanics

The combat embodies Bruce Lee’s “Be Water” philosophy through the Divine Water within Nezha (the Spirit Pearl). Channel this flowing power, focusing it into your body or artifacts to surge your combat prowess. His techniques adapt the essence of Jeet Kune Do: condense water into a piercing One-Inch Flash for armor-breaking blows, or unleash it as a sweeping Dragon’s Kick for fluid crowd control. This system allows you to master a defensive, reactive style—parrying and countering with the adaptable precision of water itself.

From Legend to Legacy

We have not just admired Nezha—China’s iconic rebel—but have been haunted by him. Haunted by his tales, by the faded murals of Nuwa mending the sky and Hou Yi shooting down the suns. They were untouchable legends, sealed in ancient texts.

No longer.

In Genigods: Nezha, you do not watch the myth. You live it. You wield the heart of creation, soar between realms, awaken the three-headed, eight-armed form, and step onto the primordial battlefield to mend the shattered heavens. This is not about hearing a story; it is about etching your name into its very fabric.

We invite you to feel the divine fury, master the flowing combat, and claim your place in the myth. The legend awaits its newest author.

