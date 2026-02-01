Snow Bros. Classic Collection Launches February 6 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Limited Run Games and developer Headless Chicken announced Snow Bros. Classic Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 6 for $14.99.

Read details on the collection below:

It’s always more fun to throw a snowball than to be hit by one!

Toaplan‘s hit Snow Bros. is back! This arcade-style, fixed-screen platformer follows brothers Nick and Tom through epic levels in the Kingdom of Hottoda to save two trapped princesses, each possessing the magic of snow… and the only hope for the realm. As evil King Atchich seeks to take over the world, the snowmen we love must set out to storm the enemy’s fortress and rescue their princesses!

Shoot snow at your enemies, picking up items to enhance your fighting, from speed enhancements to shot powerups, becoming giant, and more. Each level features not only enemies but a boss fight, with unique characters to size up and snowball!

Whether you have loved them since the 90s or are just discovering the snowy goodness now, Snow Bros. will show you exactly why it’s such a timeless game.

Included Games

Snow Bros.

Snow Bros.: Nick & Tom

Snow Bros. Jr.

