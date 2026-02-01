Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Gets New Details Ahead of Release - News

Square Enix has released new details and a new "Adventure Log" for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

View a new Adventure Log video below:

Read the details (via Gematsu) below:

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Finally Launches on February 5!

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined finally launches on Thursday, February 5! This game is a remake of Dragon Quest VII, featuring significantly enhanced visuals and a reimagined story and battle system compared to the original game in 2000. What begins as a journey sparked by a group of childhood friends’ simple curiosity to collect mysterious stone tablets transforms into a grand adventure that will determine the world’s fate. Venture forth on Dragon Quest VII Reimagined‘s epic adventure!

In-game models of companions were created by digitally scanning large, physical dolls.

Character visuals are enhanced with a warm, hand-crafted aesthetic, while towns and environments are rendered in a matching, diorama style.

Step into mysterious worlds by assembling fragments of ancient tablets scattered throughout the world.

Each stone tablet leads you to a different world. The companions alongside you will grow in number as you venture across numerous worlds.

Aside from adding story content like childhood vignettes, the game now allows you to moonlight vocations during battles, too.

Venture Forth!

The story begins in a tiny fishing village nestled within a peaceful island.

The adventure begins on Estard Island, floating in the middle of the sea. The protagonist, raised in a tiny fishing village, plots to solve the mystery of the world alongside Kiefer, his best friend and the prince of Estard. The two head toward an ancient shrine located within the island’s Forbidden Place.

Accept your mother’s request first when you start the game. After helping her, head outside, then toward Estard Castle with your childhood friend Maribel!

You can obtain hints and advice for your adventure by talking to your companions, so be sure to engage with them actively.

At the castle, Prince Kiefer will share how he found an ancient tome and a mysterious fragment of a stone tablet. The two of you decide to meet at the shrine mentioned in the ancient book.

You can confirm objectives on the map during your adventure. If you’re ever lost, try heading to the location with the “!” marker.

After you arrive at the shrine and present the fragment to a statue that looks just like the picture in the ancient tome, a strange voice reverberates.

Kiefer is thrilled to discover that the key to unraveling the world’s mysteries is right here. Now it’s time to explore across the island to find what the statue seeks!

The island townsfolk possess various information. Survey and interact with them while rotating the camera.

You won’t be able to proceed in certain situations unless you first solve a puzzle. Uncover solutions by pushing or pulling objects.

Monsters that shouldn’t exist in this world attack you! Team up with Kiefer to fend them off! Recover with a medicinal herb whenever HP gets low.

Once you fulfill the statue’s enigmatic request and return to the shrine, its sealed gates will open! Maribel, who’d followed you both, joins the team, and the three of you step inside…

When you assemble the fragments of the stone tablet on a pedestal in the shrine, a dazzling light engulfs you. What will await you on the other side of this beacon of light…!?

A path to another world paved by simple curiosity—it’s now time to embark on a grand adventure unravelling the world’s hidden secrets!

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 5.

