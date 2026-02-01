ICARUS: Console Edition Launches February 26 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

Publisher Grip Studios and developer RocketWerkz announced the player-versus-environment survival game, ICARUS: Console Edition, will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on February 26.

The game first released for PC via Steam in December 2021.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Land on Icarus, a planet broken due to failed terraforming. Once meant to be humanity’s second home, it is now a hostile frontier of toxic skies, savage wildlife, and relentless storms. Every drop from orbit is a fight for survival. Build shelter, craft weapons, hunt for food, and seek your fortune in exotic matter.

Survive alone or with up to four players in this uncompromising player-versus-environment survival game from the creator of DayZ.

The “New Frontiers” expansion is included from the start, transforming ICARUS: Console Edition into a larger, deadlier but more rewarding survival experience. Discover new maps, missions, creatures, and rewards.

A Planet That Fights Back

Icarus resists your presence; poisoned air, lightning storms that tear apart structures, wildfires that spread unchecked, and predators that stalk in the shadows. It feels like the planet itself wants to drive you back into orbit.

With New Frontiers added from the start, you can explore two 64 km2 maps of handcrafted terrain across forests, mountains, deserts, and caves.

Harvest every tree, rock, and creature.

Adapt to extreme weather and natural disasters.

“New Frontiers” Included

The Prometheus region, once sealed off by the UDA, is now open. Terraforming failed here completely, leaving raw alien landscapes intact but warped. This expansion expands Icarus far beyond its original borders:

New Map and Biomes – Alien grasslands, volcanic wastelands of molten lava, and dangerous swamplands.

– Alien grasslands, volcanic wastelands of molten lava, and dangerous swamplands. Six Narrative Missions – A chained story across Prometheus as you pursue a mysterious whistleblower for the UDA.

– A chained story across Prometheus as you pursue a mysterious whistleblower for the UDA. New Creatures – Face Needlers, Dracs, Dreadwings, and other mutated apex predators, evolved to dominate these zones.

– Face Needlers, Dracs, Dreadwings, and other mutated apex predators, evolved to dominate these zones. New Exotics – Discover a volatile new exotic with unique effects on the flora, plus new exotic plants and over 30 additional workshop items.

– Discover a volatile new exotic with unique effects on the flora, plus new exotic plants and over 30 additional workshop items. New Items and Resources – Mine obsidian, clay, scoria, crystallised miasma, and super-cooled ice; craft 100+ new items including weapons, food, recipes, and building tiers.

Three Ways to Survive

Open World – Establish permanent bases and explore freely.

– Establish permanent bases and explore freely. Missions – Timed contracts where extraction is everything.

– Timed contracts where extraction is everything. Outposts – Low-pressure zones for creative building and experimentation.

Progression and Reward

Tech Tree and Talents – Advance from primitive tools to advanced tech.

– Advance from primitive tools to advanced tech. Specialization – Focus as a hunter, builder, or survivalist.

– Focus as a hunter, builder, or survivalist. Orbital Workshop – Trade exotic matter for permanent upgrades and equipment. Exotic matter remains the ultimate prize; rare, unstable, and deadly to pursue.

Solo or Cooperative Play

Up to four players can share each drop, combining skills and resources to endure. Prefer to go it alone? Survive solo with a Solo Talent Tree for maximum challenge.

(Note: ICARUS: Console Edition does not support cross-play.)

