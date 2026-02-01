Roguelite HUNTDOWN: OVERTIME Announced for PC - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Easy Trigger Studios have announced roguelite, HUNTDOWN: OVERTIME, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in Q2 2026.

"OVERTIME is a very different game from the original Huntdown," said Easy Trigger Games art director Tommy Gustafsson. "We’ve tried to capture that relentless, forward-momentum gunplay from classic action movies and modern ones like John Wick. Then we added a massive arsenal, cybernetic upgrades that reshape your playstyle, and wrapped it in a roguelite loop. The result is something we hope captures the badass spirit of 80s cinema while giving you a reason to keep hunting run after run."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Corporations turned crime-infested streets into profit margins for bounty hunters and John Sawyer is going to make a killing. Hunt, die, upgrade, repeat in this explosive roguelite prequel where every strategic upgrade strips away more flesh and builds a cybernetic fighter one chrome limb at a time.

Combat and Runs: Die Hard, Hunt Harder

Fast, violent run-and-gun action ripped straight from VHS-era blockbusters. Tight controls meet brutal firefights in a roguelite loop designed for pure adrenaline. Collect bounties and survive as long as you can. When you finally go down, Tony drags you back to his operating table and rebuilds you stronger.

Every run pushes you deeper into dangerous gang turf—from neon-soaked city streets to desolate wastelands. Choose your path, lock in on your targets, and adapt on the fly. Each death teaches you the patterns, each resurrection makes you deadlier. This is John Sawyer’s origin story: the transformation from man to cybernetic legend.

Weapons and Upgrades: Build the Perfect Killer

Crank up the heat with a powerful arsenal of firearms, melee weapons and tactical gear. And if heat isn’t your thing, go for a cryomod and let an electric baton do the rest.

Discover cybernetic upgrades and weapon licenses buried in enemy territory. Make your upgrades permanent by unlocking them between runs and reshape how Sawyer fights. Reinforced limbs and experimental combat mods—hundreds of combinations to forge Sawyer into the killing machine that fits your style.

Each run offers fresh opportunities. Bank your earnings, invest in permanent enhancements, then jump back in with new capabilities. Adapt your approach: go loud with heavy firepower or slice through with bladed brutality. The city’s scum won’t know what hit them.

Handcrafted Pixel Art Visuals

Meticulous pixel art meets modern lighting in a stunning collision of retro craft and contemporary technique. This is pure early-80s B-movie aesthetics—bold reds on deep black and explosive contrasts. No pretty neon nostalgia, just VHS-era swagger.

Welcome to the grindhouse. Welcome to Overtime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles