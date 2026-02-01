Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered Launches May 28 for PC Worldwide, NS2 and PS5 in Japan - News

AQUAPLUS announced Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered will launch on May 28. The Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 versions will only be available in Japan, while the PC via Steam version will be available worldwide.

The Utawarerumono legend reaches a new climax in this sprawling JRPG! As a shadow falls over Yamato once more, Oshtor and friends set out on a new adventure—and somewhere, amid white mists, a long slumber approaches its end.

Story

Long, long ago, in the distant past… or was it in the far-off future?

The mighty empire of Yamato exists at peace under the rule of its god incarnate the Mikado.

Oshtor, Mikazuchi, Munechika, and Shunya have been hailed as heroes ever since they repelled an invasion out of long-lost Arva Shulan.

Yet once more, a shadow falls over the nation. Monster rise in every corner of the land, and disconnected incidents spiral towards one conclusion while old comrades triangulate a response.

As their journey begins anew, they have no way of knowing—what awaits them is sung about only in legends. Somewhere, white mists still cloud a cradle—but a long, light slumber is about to end.

Characters

Oshtor (voiced by Kentaro Tone)

A warrior from the frontier province of Ennakamuy. Following the events of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten, he has been anointed as the Imperial General of the Right, one of the Twin Shields of Yamato. He wears the mask that he inherited from his fallen master Dikotoma.

Shunya (voiced by Yuko Minaguchi)

A girl from distant Arva Shulan, the land at the ends of the earth. She traveled with Oshtor and his allies in their adventures but is currently recuperating in the mountains of Ennakamuy.

Munechika (voiced by Saori Hayami)

The daughter of Murasame, viceroy of Izumo. As demure and polite as she appears, Munechika’s ladylike affectations barely conceal a burgeoning warrior’s spirit.

Mikazuchi (voiced by Yuya Uchida)

A man hailing from Ashiwara, the City of Squalls. Following the events of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten, has been anointed as the Imperial General of the Left, one of the Twin Shields of Yamato. He wears the mask that he inherited from his family, once worn by a legendary ancestor.

Features:

A massive traditional JRPG! Explore the sprawling lands of Yamato!

Action Ring system returns, bringing tempo and strategy to every turn-based battle! Unleash devastating techniques and the power of your masks to defeat deadly enemies!

Fight and befriend a rich cast including returning Utawarerumono fan favorites!

