Horror Adventure Game DO NOT PLAY Launches This Summer for PC - News

Publisher and developer SCRAP, and developer Fahrenheit 213 announced the horror adventure game, DO NOT PLAY, will launch for PC via Steam this summer.

Read details on the game below:

When playing the game, a system error occurs and the screen is dominated by a large number of windows. This is a game that you should never play. Are you ready?

Warning Statement

This game is a copy of the browser game “GeM,” which was rumored to be “banned” on the Internet in the 2000s and was shut down shortly thereafter.

The provider was not involved in the creation of “GeM” in any way, and is not responsible for any events that may occur if you play the game.

Overview

This is a first-person perspective escape game. The player must solve the various games that appear in the game and solve the puzzles to return to the game.

Key Features

The game world recreates the atmosphere of flash games from the 2000s. Experience a mysterious world where nostalgia and reality intersect. In this game, you solve the mystery of the truth.

