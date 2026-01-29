Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Launches March 26 for Switch 2 - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 26.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in October 2025.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Countless Rivals. One Champion. Conquer the World Stage where Legends are made.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam on October 30 and introduces the brand-new World Stage mode, where you’ll face fierce opponents in global tournaments, conquer seven booths, and battle against rivals based on real-world player data to claim your place at the top as the ultimate fighter. The battle doesn’t end there. Sharpen your skills further and dive into side tournaments packed with unique matchups and even more challenges.

Additional Features:

Cross-Play – Play seamlessly across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam with full rollback netcode support.

– Play seamlessly across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam with full rollback netcode support. Improved Training Tools – new ways practice and master your favorite fighters

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles