Dear me, I was… Headed to Switch, PC, iOS, and Android on February 12 - News

Arc System Works announced the interactive adventure game, Dear me, I was…, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on February 12 for $7.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2 in July 2025.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Dear me, I was… is an interactive adventure that lets you enjoy a story woven with beautiful visuals, fusing the vibrant watercolor style of Taisuke Kanasaki with rotoscoping technology. The lifelike characters are sure to deeply move your heart.

In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others.

