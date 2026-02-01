The Disney Afternoon Collection Launches February 26 for Switch 2 and Switch - News

Publisher Atari announced The Disney Afternoon Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on February 26.

The collection first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2017.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

The Disney Afternoon Collection for Switch and Switch 2 introduces two Super Nintendo Entertainment System classics—Bonkers and Goof Troop—returning for the first time since their debut, alongside timeless favorites, including DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, and more.

Players can relive the magic of the Disney Afternoon cartoons with a suite of modern upgrades, including the ability to Rewind to correct mistakes and Save your progress anywhere. The collection also features a Gallery, a virtual museum curated by Digital Eclipse historians, featuring behind-the-scenes materials, archival content from the Disney vault, and a Music Player where fans can enjoy the original soundtracks from all eight games. The six Nintendo Entertainment System games feature Time Attack and Boss Rush speed-running modes with online leaderboards.

Included Games:

Goof Troop (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) – Team up with Goofy and Max in one of Shinji Mikami's earliest titles, solving puzzles together to rescue friends from a pirate island.

Bonkers (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) – Navigate six wacky platforming levels in Toontown filled with Easter eggs for Disney fans.

DuckTales and DuckTales 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System) – One of Capcom's biggest hits, play as Scrooge McDuck with a cane that doubles as a weapon and a pogo stick. Explore multi-path levels packed with secrets, surprises and a memorable soundtrack. The sequel is just as fun!

Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System) – In this early 8-bit cooperative platformer starring loveable chipmunk detectives, players work together to navigate levels, collecting acorns, boxes and other items to throw at enemies.

TaleSpin (Nintendo Entertainment System) – Fly through the skies as Baloo in his plane, The Seaduck, in this side-scrolling shooter. Use quick reflexes and ace piloting skills to dodge enemies and bosses.

Darkwing Duck (Nintendo Entertainment System) – Fight crime as the winged terror himself, Darkwing Duck, and battle a variety of enemies with a gas gun.

