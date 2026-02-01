Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi Announced for Switch - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

COLOPL has announced deckbuilding tower dungeon game, Kazuma Kaneko’s Tsukuyomi, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on April 23 for $24.99 / 3,960 yen.

"As generative AI emerged, I had a desire as an artist to create something with this new technology in a similar way when digital art evolved from pen and paper," said Kazuma Kaneko. "As this desire took shape we created and released Tsukuyomi: the Divine Hunter which featured an AI trained on my art where players could create unique cards by playing the game. Through the AI, it felt as if I could connect with everyone around the world and wondered if we could use these cards to create something new. The result is Kazuma Kaneko’s Tsukuyomi, a special game born from the connection between you all and myself through AI."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ancient myths awaken in a modern-day Babel. A tactical deck-building tower dungeon RPG from the legendary Demon Artist, Kazuma Kaneko.

An all-new title from Demon Artist Kazuma Kaneko, the visionary mind behind a legacy of groundbreaking games.

Tokyo, 20XX. The colossal bay area megastructure, “THE HASHIRA,” has been severed from the outside world. You are a “Tsukuyomi,” an elite agent of a national defense organization. Your mission: Infiltrate the isolation zone, battle through a tower overrun by eldritch “Jinma,” and ascend to the summit to uncover the terrifying truth.

Razor-Sharp Strategy: “Jinma Card” Battles

Engage in intense turn-based card combat where every decision carries weight. With a strict hand limit of just three cards, you must carefully manage your resources. Read the enemy’s telegraphed attacks and choose your path: use your “Jinma Cards” to strike, or hold them in hand to bolster your defenses? Every successful battle grants you a choice of a new Jinma card to add to your current deck, opening up endless strategic deck building possibilities. Experience a battle system that is streamlined, fast-paced, and deceptively deep.

A Gripping Story Where Myth and Reality Collide

A multi-perspective saga of four “Tsukuyomi” agents, each walking a divergent path. Switch between characters to experience their conflicting convictions and personal battles. Only by reaching the summit will you uncover the colossal truth hidden within THE HASHIRA.

Forge a Unique Arsenal Through Every Decision

Your decisions during exploration directly shape the properties of special “Creation Cards” that are earned and added to your deck over the course of your exploration. Even if you fall in battle, these cards are not lost to the void. Instead, you retain the chance to reclaim them in future runs. Through repeated cycles of death and rebirth, your deck expands and evolves, allowing you to craft a build that is uniquely yours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles