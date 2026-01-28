PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February 2026 Announced - News

/ 702 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, February 3 until Monday, March 2.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Undisputed for the PS5, Subnautica: Below Zero for the PS5 and PS4, Ultros for the PS5 and PS4, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Undisputed | PS5

Become Undisputed and rule the ring in the most authentic boxing game to date! Featuring true to life visuals, bone-jarring action, and 70+ licensed fighters, Undisputed gives you unprecedented control to master every inch of the ring. 50 Attributes & Traits to differentiate styles and capabilities of fighters. Play through the epic journey from amateur boxing tournaments, all the way to becoming Undisputed Champion, in the true-to-life Career Mode. Create your own fighter with Character Creator, customizing everything from build, to tattoos, to shorts and gloves.

Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4

Submerge yourself in an all-new, sub-zero expedition in an arctic region of Planet 4546B. Arriving with little more than your wits and some survival equipment, you set out to investigate what happened to your sister. Below Zero presents entirely new environments for you to survive, study, and explore. Survive the harsh climate by constructing extensive habitats, scavenging for resources, and crafting equipment. Keep your wits about you: not all creatures in this strange world are friendly.

Ultros | PS5, PS4

Grounded in science fiction, Ultros comes wrapped in both an eccentric art style from the visionary El Huervo, renowned for his work on Hotline Miami, and a mystical soundtrack composed and performed by Ratvader – Oscar Rydelius. Experience brutal, intimate, close-quarter combat with cosmic lifeforms. Yet this intense combat is juxtaposed with cultivating the greenery and tending to plant life in The Sarcophagus, providing precious moments of contemplation and peace. In turn, this grants deeper access to obscured paths. A unique loop-based mechanic will allow you to start over at key moments in the story, providing opportunities to unfold such secrets, unlock different areas of the world and new abilities on a branching skill tree.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4

Strap yourself into the cockpit of some of the world’s most formidable fighter planes and skim through the clouds engaging in daring aerial stunts and nerve-shredding tactical dogfights. In Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, you take on the role of an Ace – an elite fighter pilot tasked with patrolling the most open and intimidating space on Earth: the sky. Choose from an array of authentic modern and futuristic aircraft and load them up with an arsenal of cutting-edge super weapons as unfolding events drive you into ever more dangerous aerial face-offs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles