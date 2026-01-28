Co-Op RC Adventure Game WheelMates Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Firevolt has announced cooperative adventure game, WheelMates, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A strange house owned by an even stranger professor lies waiting for someone to discover its secrets…and the whereabouts of its owner. The only way through the building is by piloting a pair of RC cars that must coordinate with each other in order to progress and solve the mystery.

WheelMates focuses on cooperation over competition, with no timers and no pressure to move fast. The experience focuses on shared problem solving at the duo’s own preferred pace, enabling discovery of surprises and secrets, complete with online and split-screen co-op experience.

These small cars can use powerful experimental equipment to make their way through this household. Jump boosters enable them to reach greater heights and bound over obstacles. Latch onto far away points with grappling hooks. Adhere to metal surfaces with magnet wheels, and manipulate faraway objects with the magnets.

Each room in WheelMates offers a compact playground, filled with hidden paths, mechanical puzzles, and story details waiting to be discovered. From narrow corridors to towering furniture, the house reveals itself gradually. Inspired by Metroidvanias, backtrack through the mansion, discovering previously inaccessible locales and formerly unsolvable puzzles.

With roots in classic RC games like Re-Volt and puzzle-platformer experiences the team wanted to bring a new type of cooperative adventure with WheelMates, where RC cars become heroes of the game. The movement mechanics of remote-controlled cars, the fun of driving through household environments, all combined with a bunch of power-ups, open up so many possibilities for our fresh take on a genre so many people love.

RC Adventure

You drive toy cars through the house, slowly uncovering its owner’s secrets. Remote-controlled cars are the heart of this shared adventure.

True Cooperative Experience

Play together in a genuine cooperative journey where challenges, new locations, and the story can only be unlocked by working as a team.

Variety of Powers

Use upgrades like winch rope-swinging, magnetic wheels, and many more to unlock new ways to play.

Many Paths to Explore

As you progress, you unlock hidden rooms, opening up new paths in previously discovered areas.

