The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Entalto Publishing and developer ONE-O-ONE Games have announced first-person psychological mystery thriller game, The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A demo will be available on Steam on February 19 as part of Steam Next Fest: February 2025 Edition.

Hell is not a place of fire; it is a mirror of your soul.

The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline is a first-person psychological mystery thriller and narrative adventure that reinterprets Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy as a surreal, introspective experience.

In The Alighieri Circle, you are Gabriele Alighieri. You are not a soldier, nor a hero. Only a man crushed by a legacy you never asked for. Every 33 years, the barrier between our reality and Hell fades. To protect your family and the world you know, you must perform The Ritual, returning to your ancestral Italian villa to accept a destiny you have spent your life running from.

The Infernal Seal

Gather the lost, magical pages of the Divine Comedy to keep the gates of Hell sealed.

Dual-Reality Exploration

Alternate between a melancholic Italian manor and “The Dive,” a surreal dimension molded by the psyche.

Thematic Puzzles

Decipher complex environmental riddles tied to Gabriele’s trauma and the Alighieri legacy.

A Reimagined Classic

A dark, introspective twist on Dante’s masterpiece, transforming epic poetry into a dreamlike thriller.

The Cycle of the Ritual

The Villa

Explore the silent, melancholic halls of your family home. Uncover diaries and the fragmented truth of the Alighieri bloodline to understand the weight of your task.

The Dive

Cross the threshold into a distorted reflection of the infernal depths. Navigate the Dark Forest and Outer Hell, where the environment reacts to your internal state.

The Sacrifice

Complete the purification journey. To seal the gates for another cycle, you must decide what of your humanity you are willing to leave behind in the abyss.

