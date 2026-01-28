Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Limited Run Games has announced Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The collection includes the following games:

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Space Cadet Adventures (portable)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Veediots! (16-bit/portable)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Buckeroo$! (8-bit / 16-bit)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Time Warp (16-bit)

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Fire Dogs (16-bit)

The collection will be available in the following editions with pre-orders available from January 30 to March 1:

Standard Edition ($34.99)

A copy of the game

Classic Edition ($69.99)

A copy of the game

VHS slipcover and VHS tape box

Steelcase

Collector’s Edition ($109.99)

A copy of the game

VHS slipcover and VHS tape box

Steelcase

CD soundtrack

12″ x 16″ double-sided poster

Mini cartridge replica collection

Acrylic standee diorama

Crazy caps (x6)

Trading cards (x5)

