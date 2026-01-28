By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC

Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 530 Views

Limited Run Games has announced Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The collection includes the following games:

  • The Ren and Stimpy Show: Space Cadet Adventures (portable)
  • The Ren and Stimpy Show: Veediots! (16-bit/portable)
  • The Ren and Stimpy Show: Buckeroo$! (8-bit / 16-bit)
  • The Ren and Stimpy Show: Time Warp (16-bit)
  • The Ren and Stimpy Show: Fire Dogs (16-bit)

The collection will be available in the following editions with pre-orders available from January 30 to March 1:

Standard Edition ($34.99)

  • A copy of the game

Classic Edition ($69.99)

  • A copy of the game
  • VHS slipcover and VHS tape box
  • Steelcase

Collector’s Edition ($109.99)

  • A copy of the game
  • VHS slipcover and VHS tape box
  • Steelcase
  • CD soundtrack
  • 12″ x 16″ double-sided poster
  • Mini cartridge replica collection
  • Acrylic standee diorama
  • Crazy caps (x6)
  • Trading cards (x5)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Signalstar (5 hours ago)

I always hated this disgusting cartoon.

  • +2
KLAMarine Signalstar (3 hours ago)

Why?

  • 0
Signalstar KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Because it was disgusting and obviously not meant for kids.

  • +2
Spike0503 Signalstar (2 hours ago)

Yeah I wasn't a fan either. I always felt bad while watching it, like I shouldn't have been watching that kind of stuff lol

  • 0
Mr Puggsly Signalstar (2 hours ago)

Different time, cartoons had broader appeal back then.

  • 0
axumblade (1 hour ago)

I used to play Veediots back when I was a kid. It was pretty fun but I doubt it held up. Not worth spending $35 on it though.

  • +1
KLXVER (2 hours ago)

Love the show, but the games are crap.

  • +1