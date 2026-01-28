FZ: Formation Z Launches May 21 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher City Connection and developer Granzella announced the shoot 'em up, FZ: Formation Z, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 21.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

One of the most emblematic titles from Jaleco, Formation Z, is reborn for the modern era as a full remake featuring updated graphics and sound design.

While staying true to the classic gameplay and intuitive controls of switching between Robot and Flight forms, this version introduces brand-new weaponry and actions.

Now, the curtains rise once again on a shivering and exciting return!

Transforming Gameplay: Rule the Land or the Air!

Your Ixpel can transform in real-time between land and air as long as your energy lasts.

Will you choose the Robot Form to dominate the ground with melee attacks and precision shots, or the Flight form to rip through the battlefield at overwhelming speeds?

Traverse five vast Mission freely and carve out your own path to victory.

Customize Performance in The Factory

Use FZ Points earned in missions to unlock new Ixpel and cosmetic items. Enhance your firepower by equipping modules into four available slots.

Enhance your firepower by equipping modules into four available slots. Whether you build a well-balanced Ixpel with no openings or specialize one trait to its absolute limit is entirely up to you.

With Part swaps, different colours, and stickers, the joy of building your ultimate style is yours to discover.

Challenge Your Limits in Score Attack

Once a mission is cleared, Score Attack Mode is unlocked.

You can challenge individual mission to beat your personal best, with high scores recorded for each area.

Use your fully customized machine to rewrite the record books.

Extensive Archives: Record Your Path Through Battle

War Record: Tracks total enemies defeated, sortie counts for each Ixpel, and more.

Enemy Data: A detailed encyclopedia of every foe you’ve taken down.

Gallery: Unlock stunning artwork by completing specific in-game conditions.

As you fight, your legacy grows. Keep battling to complete your records!

