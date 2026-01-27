Resident Evil Series Sales Top 183M Units, Monster Hunter Series Tops 125M Units - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises as of December 31, 2025.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 183 million units sold lifetime, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 125 million units, Mega Man series has sold 44 million, and the Devil May Cry series has sold over 38 million units.

The Dead Rising series has sold over 18 million, the Marvel vs. Capcom series has sold over 12 million, and the Okami series has sold over 4.8 million units.

The sales for other Capcom franchise were the same as the previous quarter. The Street Fighter series has sold over 58 million units, the Ace Attorney series has sold over 14 million units, the Dragon's Dogma series is at 13 million, and the Onimusha series has sold over 9 million units.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter Wilds sold 11.099 million units, Monster Hunter Rise has sold 18.271 million units, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold 10.908 million units.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold 16.871 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold 13.589 million units, Resident Evil 4 remake has sold 12.255 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake has sold 16.871 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake has sold 10.994 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold 11.002 million units and Street Fighter 6 has sold 6.360 million units.

