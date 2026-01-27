Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics to Have 7 Games Available at Launch, 9 More Coming This Year - News

posted 26 minutes ago

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for the Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classic app, which will launch on February 17 for the Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

There will be seven games available at launch and nine more coming later this year, which includes two previously unreleased titles.

View the trailer below:

The following games will be available at launch:

3-D TETRIS

Galactic Pinball

GOLF

The Mansion of Innsmouth

RED ALARM

Teleroboxer

Virtual Boy Wario Land

The following games will launch throughout 2026:

D-HOPPER (previously unreleased)

Mario Clash

Mario’s Tennis

Jack Bros.

SPACE INVADERS VIRTUAL COLLECTION

VERTICAL FORCE

Virtual Bowling

V-TETRIS

ZERO RACERS (previously unreleased)

