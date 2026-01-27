Project Songbird Launches March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

FYRE Games announced the psychological horror game, Project Songbird, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 26.

Project Songbird is a first-person cinematic narrative psychological horror game from Conner Rush and his studio FYRE Games, the developer behind the critically praised games Summerland and We Never Left (from Dread X Collection 5).

Take control of Dakota, a career musician who, amidst writer’s block, decides to isolate themself in a cabin in the remote Appalachian forest in order to record their next album. Take in this gripping tale, explore the natural environment and haunting dreamscapes, and fight to survive in this short horror experience.

Features:

A dark, enthralling four-to-five hour narrative to keep you hooked and guessing until the end.

Gorgeous visuals as you traverse numerous and diverse environments, presented with a cinematic, film-like aesthetic.

Ranged and melee combat with upgradeable weapons to help you survive your nightmarish journey.

A stellar voice cast, starring Valerie Rose Lohman (What Remains of Edith Finch, Wolfenstein: Youngblood), Jonah Scott (Dying Light 2: Stay Human, BEASTARS), and Aleks Le (Persona 3 Reloaded, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba).

A beautifully dynamic soundtrack composed and performed by Jacob Noska, Jonah Henthorne, and Erwin Dorsainville: members of the band Auric Echoes.

