Cyberpunk Roguelike Game ReBlade: The Death Spiral Announced for PC

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Publisher Spiral Up Games and Loulan: The Cursed Sand developer ChillyRoom have announced cyberpunk roguelike action game, ReBlade: The Death Spiral, for PC via Steam.

You are a condemned Synthetic, marked for destruction and trapped in endless resets. In a cyberpunk world inspired by Chinese mythology, harness weapons, chips, and augments to cut through mechanical creatures. Each run brings you closer to breaking the cycle and unravelling the truth.

Master the Rhythm of Combat

Combat in ReBlade: The Death Spiral is built around timing and control. Balance offense and defense, read enemy behavior, and strike at the right moment to seize the advantage.

Shape Your Build, Break Past Limits

Each run lets you refine how you fight. Combine weapons, chips, and augments to shape your build, adapt to new challenges, and push further with every cycle.

Encounter Beasts, Survive the Trials

Ancient creatures, twisted and reinforced by machinery, stand in your way. Study their patterns, break their defenses, and carve a bloody path to victory.

Defy Your Fate

Bound to an endless cycle of destruction, you are forced to repeat, learn, and resist. Meet allies, trade the resources you uncover, and piece together the hidden truth of this world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

