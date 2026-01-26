Animal Crossing: New Horizons Best-Selling Game in US for Week Ending January 17 - Sales

Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella has revealed Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game in the US for the week ending January 17th in terms of units sold and in dollars.

This is the same week the Switch 2 Edition and the 3.0 update released.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features a higher resolution, mouse controls, in-game megaphone that uses the system’s built-in microphone, online play for up to 12 players, and CameraPlay. It will be available for $64.99 for new owners, while a paid upgrade pack will be available for $4.99 for those who own the Switch version.

"Here's a fun fact, courtesy of Circana's Retail Tracking Service," said Piscatella. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the #1 selling physical video game for the week ending Jan 17th in both units and dollars in the US. The 3.0 content update released during the week. That's up from #27 in dollars the prior week."

