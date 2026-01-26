Indie Live Expo: Spring Showcase Set for April 25 - News

Ryu's Office announced it will host the Indie Live Expo: Spring Showcase on April 25.

The show will be "filled with world premieres, content updates, long-form deep dives, and much more across 100-plus indies sourced from across the globe." The Indie Wave and Indie Spotlight segments will return.

"Every year we are blown away by the amazing submissions we receive," said Ryu's Office founder and CEO Ryuta Konuma. "It’s an absolute pleasure to spotlight the boundless creativity across the gaming industry, and we can’t wait to see what indie devs around the world have in store for 2026."

The company is currently accepting game submissions until February 20 at 6:59 pm PT / 9:59 pm ET / February 21 at 2:59 pm UK. Developers interested in submitting their games can visit the official website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

