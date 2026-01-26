Blizzard Announces Showcases for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Diablo - News

/ 663 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment announced it will be hosting four showcases from January 29 to February 11 as each will focus on a different major Blizzard franchises - World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Diablo.

"For 35 years, Blizzard has been shaped by the worlds we build and the players who bring them to life," said Blizzard Entertainment. "You’ve fought through World of Warcraft, battled in Diablo, played your cards in Hearthstone, and held the line in Overwatch. We’ve come a long way together. And now, the next chapter begins.

"Over the next few weeks, each world will showcase what comes next. If these games mean something to you, we’d love to see you there. These aren’t updates in isolation. They’re part of where Blizzard is heading—together with the players who’ve been here all along."

Blizzard Entertainment Johanna Faries stated, "Our extraordinarily talented teams have assembled a stellar line-up for our players across our universes. This major showcase event comes at a significant moment in time as we reflect on three and a half decades of Blizzard history and our big ambitions for the future. This is only the start of what we’ll share around our games this year, and we can’t wait to bring it to life."

Here is the schedule of showcases:

The World of Warcraft: State of Azeroth showcase will be held on January 29 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

Twitch. The Overwatch Spotlight showcase will be held on February 4 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

YouTube and Twitch. The Hearthstone Spotlight showcase will be held on February 9 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch .

. The Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight showcase will be held on February 11 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch .

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles