Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the French Charts, Mario Kart Worlds Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has shot up to first place on the French charts for week 3, 2026, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 26 fell two spots to third place. Grand Theft Auto V and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Animal Crossing: New Horizons Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Outlaws EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Gears 5 PC Farming Simulator 25 Empire of Ants Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

