Analyst Says Sony Likely to Delay PlayStation 6 Release Date - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,693 Views
MST Financial senior analyst David Gibson in a report on the Sandstone Insights Japan website claims Sony is likely to extend the PlayStation 5 lifecycle and delay the release of the PlayStation 6 to later than most forecasts have suggested.
"PlayStation Lifecycle Extension: Sony sees the PS5's lifecycle extended," said Gibson via Google Translate. "The release of PS6 is expected to be later than many expected."
The PS5 launched in November 2020 and a typical lifespan of seven years before the next-generation launches would see an expected release window of November 2027. With the increased cost in RAM and other PC parts due to all the AI data centers being built this could be a reason for Sony to delay the release of the PS6 to 2028 or later.
Manifesting for 2029 or even 2030 release. Absolutely no need to release new hardware when there is barely any games to fully use PS5 as it is. This way we can have a good generational leap without outrageous prices
One of the biggest issues on PC is that games are not optomized. This is largely inpart to the fact that they can often create any arbitrary set of system requirements that will bruteforce any ineffencines. Imagine if people said Nvidia could release the 50 series until devs had optomized for the 40 Series. It would never happen. So we put this impossible thing squarely on Sony's shoulders which is even dumber because their games are optomized.
"until devs had optomized" most of the times devs are not the problem, publishers and even shareholders are, because they want quick buck on their investments, so they rush things on launch and maybe, to some degree they let the devs polish the games later on the money made from the initial sales..
"One of the biggest issues on PC is that games are not optimized." They're not optimized on consoles either. Games on console get a lot of patches post launch and they run a lot better than it's release.
PC games are optimized and get optimized. Mostly.
It's those "outlier developers" who refuse to make an effort that bring down public perception with their second rate ports.
But for all intents, my period-correct PC's often match or exceed the equivalent consoles in regards to visuals and performance... And I can prioritize a games settings to match my preferences. I.E. 1440P and high framerates over 4K and lower framerates.
An example is when my PC had a Radeon RX 580 which offered comparable visuals/performance to the Xbox One X GPU and games often had similar settings and framerates even with console-optimized games like Halo Infinite.
The PS5 overhead was pretty much entirely used up getting PS4 games to play at 60FPS. There’s not much left after that, unless you want to play games at 30 FPS again.
For Playstation i think there is more potential in a PS5 handheld and a PS5 budget super slim. than a PS6
Budget for sure but AI is screwing things, resources and RAM being swallowed up. I think we'd have one if it wasn't for that.
I've learned to never trust analysts as they get things wrong all the time. I'm still expecting 2027 or 2028.
I agree on the analyst thing. Have you seen of the declarations from Michael Pacther? He said the Switch would fail and that after the Activision Deal that Playstation's days were numbered (again). With a lot of analysts they tend to let their personal bias dictate reading of the facts instead of allowing the facts to form predictions based on emperical data.
Water is wet. 2024 seemed like the last year that we could predict PS6 to likely come out in 2027. For the past year, 2028-2029 looks most likely.
Economic conditions, shortages, the success of PS5, and the PS5 Pro have bought Sony more time.
Microsoft took 8 years to replace Xbox 360. Nintendo took 8 years and 3 months to replace Switch. It's Sony's turn. They've never gone more than 7 years without replacing hardware but it's time.
There is no logical reason to give us PS6 less than 2 years from now.
Do it in 2030. This is the 6th year of the ps5 and there was barely any need for it. I am of course curious what next gen might hold but with deminishing returns I would expect a ps6 to be even more superflous until ways into its lifecycle. Irrespective of the ps6 release date, as long as my ps5 keeps working, it will be the ps-console I will use the longest.
I'm all for this. With the way things are going on in this world I think it would be a good time to slow things down.
PS5 can easily provide and hold its own for years to come and the Pro satisfy the itch for a more refined and powerful experience.
Hoping for 2028-2030 release window.
The farther the better.
Man, do I miss the days when life-cycles were five/six years long and were such massive upgrades that your jaw hit the floor the first time you saw screen shots/videos of what they could do.
Today, it feels like I'm still in the 360 generation, only refined.
I can't think of any generational leap ever where my jaw hit the floor the first time I saw screenshots or videos of what they could do. I will say that the start of the 3rd gen was a significant improvement. That impressed me. But that's the only time I've ever felt that way. All of the other generational leaps, in my opinion, have seen modest improvement when comparing the later games from a previous gen to the early games of the next gen .
The latest genenration of S class also will prolong its life to 2030 from 7 years one the generations before. So is the PS.