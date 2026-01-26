Analyst Says Sony Likely to Delay PlayStation 6 Release Date - News

posted 6 hours ago

MST Financial senior analyst David Gibson in a report on the Sandstone Insights Japan website claims Sony is likely to extend the PlayStation 5 lifecycle and delay the release of the PlayStation 6 to later than most forecasts have suggested.

"PlayStation Lifecycle Extension: Sony sees the PS5's lifecycle extended," said Gibson via Google Translate. "The release of PS6 is expected to be later than many expected."

The PS5 launched in November 2020 and a typical lifespan of seven years before the next-generation launches would see an expected release window of November 2027. With the increased cost in RAM and other PC parts due to all the AI data centers being built this could be a reason for Sony to delay the release of the PS6 to 2028 or later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

